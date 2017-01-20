Fans of Little Mix are poised this morning to secure tickets for the pop group’s show in Dundee this summer.

About 8,000 tickets are thought to be available for the June 29 date at Slessor Gardens on Dundee’s Waterfront.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster’s website at 9am today.

General admission is £41.25, not including delivery fee, and special “golden circle” tickets can be bought for £55.

Presales for the concert have been available to O2 and Ticketmaster presale customers since January 17.

Little Mix shot to fame after featuring on reality show X Factor.

Among their hits are Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out to My Ex.

Slessor Gardens and the Royal Highland Centre are the only Scottish dates on the band’s summer tour before the group arrives in Aberdeen and Glasgow in October and November respectively.