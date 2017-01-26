Little Mix tickets are being sold online with mark-ups of 450% — just days after they sold out.

Briefs for the gig at Slessor Gardens on June 29, part of the band’s summer tour, went on sale last Friday.

Prices started from £41.25 for general admission and £55 for stage-side “golden circle” entry.

However, after selling out in just 15 minutes, some tickets immediately reappeared on official resale sites and online marketplaces.

One listing for Dundee tickets on the resale website GetMeIn — which is owned by Ticketmaster — was asking for £187 per ticket for general admission — which is a mark-up of 450%.

In addition, some sellers are choosing to sell tickets only in pairs, meaning fans could be forced to splash out as much as £374 for two tickets — and that’s before GetMeIn adds a £68 processing fee.

A total of 113 tickets were available on GetMeIn at the time of going to press.

One seller who posted on the online marketplace Gumtree was offering a pair of “platinum” standing tickets for £200 – a mark-up on the original price of £111.

Another seller had a single ticket available for £99 — more than twice its face value of £45.

On auction website eBay, one user registered in Broughty Ferry put a single Little Mix ticket up for sale at lunchtime on Friday — less than three hours after the concert had sold out.

At the time of going to press, the ticket was set to go for £21. In the listing, the anonymous seller said: “One ticket for Dundee on the June 29. Offers?”

Some social media users slammed those “taking advantage” of Little Mix fans.

Elaine O’Brien McKay said: “The question is, did anybody actually manage to get tickets at the selling price?

“They usually end up on the ‘sister site’ straight away at inflated prices! So wrong.”

Jen Falconer said she had seen tickets being sold on some websites in large quantities and questioned the need for this.

She said: “I hope folk don’t pay the inflated prices.

“I bought two tickets yesterday and you could select up to 20!

“Why would you want 20 unless you are in it to rip folk off?

“These ticket sales sites should have a realistic number — five or six for a family.

“Keeps things a bit fairer for everyone.

“The band, promoters or Slessor Gardens organisers won’t see any of the inflated ticket price.”

Little Mix — who shot to fame on reality TV show The X Factor — boast hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out to My Ex.

Dundee is one of only two Scottish venues in the girl group’s summer tour, alongside the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.