Tickets for boxer Tyson Fury’s Dundee appearance go on sale

Tickets are now on sale for former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s appearance at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre.

The Gypsy King has been appearing at several venues around Britain and will be in the City of Discovery on June 28 – just 13 days after his bout against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.

A spokesman for Gold Star Promotions, which is putting on the tour, said: “We have had an amazing response to Tyson on his appearances so far and have decided to come to Dundee as we feel there will be a good audience for Tyson there. Dundee really ticked all the boxes.

“We looked at the whole country when putting this tour on and Dundee was one of the places we picked.

“Those who have a £175 ticket will get a platinum meet and greet with Tyson, a front row seat and a signed glove. For £75 it is a meet and Greet and then there are the £35 tickets which get you into the venue.”

Tickets, priced £35, £75 and £175, are available here.