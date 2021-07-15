Thursday court round-up — Window jump and vodka rage

As relentless as the summer sun – the daily court round-up.

Window jump

A Fifer who climbed out a window to evade police who caught him breaching court orders had been fined.

Gareth Jones, of Royal Buildings in Ladybank, breached court-imposed orders not to contact his neighbours on December 10, 2020.

While still at the locus, 42-year-old Jones resisted, obstructed and hindered police.