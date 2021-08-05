Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Thursday court round-up — Perth railway rammy and caravan row

By Crime and Courts Team
August 5, 2021, 7:30 pm
Court round-up graphic

I went to the butchers in Fife today. He said: “Aren’t you that Crimes and Courts round-up off the internet?” I told him: “I’ll have two scotch eggs, and take one for yourself.” Enjoy.

Railway rammy

A man fought with British Transport Police officers at Perth Railway Station after he was refused entry to a train because he was too drunk.

Glaswegian Andrew Chalmers tried to board his train home at platform five just before 5pm on June 15.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that staff had ordered the 26-year-old to leave the station.

He shouted and swore at officers as they approached him. Fiscal Lisa Marshall said: “He used words such as ‘f***’ and ‘a***holes’.

“His behaviour became more erratic and he was restrained in handcuffs.

“He continued to shout, calling police ‘poofy b******s’ and ‘w*****s’.”

Chalmers, of Craigpark Drive, Dennistoun, admitted behaving in an aggressive or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm. He was fined £500.

Caravan claim

A woman has been accused of illegally selling a caravan for £80,000.

Jacqueline Rosetta, 51, allegedly profited from the sale while subject to a court order under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

A separate charge alleges that she also acquired more than £3,000 of criminal money.

Rosetta denies committing the offences between November 1-December 21 2017.

It is alleged that at South Links Caravan Park, Montrose, Rosetta pretended to a couple that she was legally entitled to sell a static caravan.

Prosecutors allege the caravan was realisable property that Rosetta was interdicted against dealing with following a ruling at the High Court in Edinburgh in August 2017/

Rosetta, a prisoner of HMP Edinburgh, allegedly offered and sold the caravan leading to her obtaining £80,000 by fraud.

On December 21 2017, Rosetta allegedly acquired and possessed £3,250 of criminal cash on Dorward Gardens, Montrose.

Solicitor Nick Whelan pled not guilty to the charges on behalf of Rosetta during her appearance at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A further first diet was scheduled for September by Sheriff Gregor Murray.

Fife coach convicted

Eric Simpson was convicted after trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

A Fife athletics coach who played ’60s pop hit Young Girl to teenagers who he subjected to sexual abuse has been jailed.

Eric Simpson raped one girl and subjected four other victims to indecent assaults and lewd behaviour during a catalogue of offending.

The 73-year-old had denied a string of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of the remaining seven charges he faced.

Failed to stop

An uninsured Methil man has admitted failing to stop after a crash.

James Forrester, 34, admitted colliding with another vehicle on Methil Brae on May 28 last year but failing to leave details.

He further admitted failing to stop for a police officer on various roads in the area, and to driving without insurance.

Sentence on Forrester, of Kirkland Gardens, Methil, was deferred for reports.

In case you missed it

Wednesday’s round-up — Frosty windscreen and ‘dangerous games’

Tuesday’s round-up — Fined for bicycle puppy attack

Monday’s round-up — Garden fence blues and traffic warden karma

Friday’s round-up — The bitter butcher and a sleep-driving claim

Thursday’s round-up — A stalker fesses up and a sick home movie

The Exploited: Human trafficking in Tayside and Fife exposed