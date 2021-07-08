Thursday court round-up — Objection! and postie ban

The weekend is very much in sight as we present the Thursday court round-up.

Shooting threat

A man who threatened to murder his ex-partner, her new boyfriend and their pet dog has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Nicholas Marshall told Anna Trojan he would “shoot the f*** out of her” and “bury her dog”, in a series of chilling phone calls.

When arrested, the 40-year-old told police: “This has been a long time coming. I’m such an idiot.”

Marshall, from Royston Road, Glasgow, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted making menacing calls to Miss Trojan and her partner Bartek Fijalkowski at their Perth home in April 2020.

Marshall was ordered to complete 240 hours of work as part of a community payback order.

In one call, Marshall said: “I’ll kick down your door and I’ll bury your dog.”

In a later nine-minute exchange, Marshall challenged Mr Fijalkowski to a fight and shouted: “I’ll put a gun to your head.”

Marshall later told police that he had been threatened by Mr Fijalkowski.

A five-year non-harassment order was imposed at a previous court appearance in April.

Stun gun

Terry Connell, a former footballer from Dundee, was jailed for five years for having a stun gun on a bus. Read here why the sentence was unavoidable.

‘Cruelly and unnaturally’ treated child

Debbie Robertson, 34, denies assaulting and emotionally abusing a child over a five-month period last year in Montrose.

It is alleged she assaulted the youngster by repeatedly seizing them and striking them on the head and body with her hand.

Robertson allegedly acted aggressively, repeatedly shouted, swore and made abusive remarks.

She is also alleged to have “cruelly and unnaturally” treated the child.

Robertson was not present in Forfar Sheriff Court but a plea of not guilty was tendered on her behalf and trial was fixed for October.

Objection!

A Fife man jailed for raging about a lost hat in a nightclub has been given extra time behind bars after trashing his Perth Prison cell. Louis Curtis bellowed “objection!” as he was given extra jail time. Read about his antics here.

Postie ban

Postman Dean Gibson, 27, was more than five times over the limit when he drove friends home from in Kirkcaldy on July 25.

Police were on uniformed patrol spotted his BMW on Kirkcaldy Esplanade, travelling at an “excessive” speed.

Officers followed and Gibson pulled up near his home address in Dallas Drive.

His breath sample read of 116/ 22 micrograms.

His defence solicitor said a neighbour of friend’s house at which he had been drinking asked him to move his car and he decided to drive the whole way home, giving friends a lift.

Gibson pled guilty and was fined £900 and banned from the road for 24 months.

‘Vampire’ youth

A youth attacked a young girl in Perth, claiming he was a vampire, and then bit through a policeman’s boot. He claimed he had no memory of his crimes, having taken alcohol and drugs. Read the full case here.

Alcohol spillage attack

A Perthshire father has been placed on curfew after attacking his son with a metal pole.

Roger Gatt flew into a rage after he dropped a newly-purchased bottle of alcohol at the Tesco supermarket car park in Perth on July 10, 2020.

The city’s sheriff court heard Gatt attacked his 19-year-old son Benjamin, who was waiting for him in the car, punched him on the face and then elbowed him on the throat.

After they drove to their home at Kintillo Gardens, Bridge of Earn, the son packed his bags with the intention of moving out.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “The accused picked up a metal pole and struck him with it.

“This caused a slight cut to his left hand and bruising to his left elbow.”

Gatt, 56, later told police: “Yes, I assaulted my son but I’m not a bad person.”

The court heard that Gatt suffered from PTSD, alcohol and anxiety issues, and was not coping well with lockdown.

Sheriff Gillian Wade imposed a supervision order for 12 months and ordered Gatt to stay home between 7pm and 7am for four-and-a-half months as part of a restriction of liberty order.

