Thursday court round-up — Genital threat and knife throwing

The weekend is in sight and so is your essential daily court round-up.

Picture threat

A woman has admitted threatening to post pictures of a man’s genitals on social media.

Paula Dowie admitted sending a distressing message to her victim between July 9 and 10 last year.

A solicitor told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the images had not actually existed.

However a Sheriff said this did not alter the distress of the victim.

Dowie, 46, of Drum Road, Dunfermline, will be sentenced next month.

Knife-thrower

A Dunfermline man has admitted throwing a knife at his bed-ridden mother.

Samuel Craig will be sentenced at a later date after admitting culpable and reckless conduct at an address in the town on April 24.

The knife struck Lynne Craig on the head, to her injury.

However, Craig’s solicitor Zander Flett told Dunfermline Sheriff Court he had only thrown the knife at his mother after she had thrown it at him.

Sentence was deferred on Craig, 28, of Law Road, Dunfermline, for reports.

Mop abduction allegation

A man allegedly abducted a woman and repeatedly punched her after blocking her path with a mop.

Thomas Brady is accused of preventing the woman from leaving his flat on Nethergate, Dundee, on May 18.

The 67-year-old allegedly abducted the woman by blocking the front door with a mop, preventing her from leaving and detaining her against her will.

Brady allegedly repeatedly pushed the woman on the body, punched her on the head, scratched her head and chased her.

It is alleged Brady made threats to kill the woman before struggling with her.

Brady made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination and released Brady on bail meantime.

Also…

Budding airline worker Jarryd Clifford admitted he was an “absolute fool” to drink drive – to a police station. The Pitlochry resident was four times the limit when he arrived at the station.

Perth bully Robbie Singh, who subjected his partner to months of vile abuse, has been placed on a curfew.

Another curfew was imposed on Kevin Smart from Perth, whose mother was forced to tie her 32-year-old son’s legs together to restrain him while she waited for police following a dispute with his father.

