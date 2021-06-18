Thursday court round-up — Dog threat and hurling stick

The Thursday court round-up.

Dog threat

An Angus man who threatened to kick his partner’s dog during a “terrifying” row has been fined £200.

Patrick Stewart, 62, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his home in North Street, Newtyle, on March 22.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard his partner packed her bags after Stewart made the threats against her dog.

She claimed Stewart was “terrifying and controlling,” although the court was told they are now back together.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Stewart: “This was a nasty incident.

“I was told that this lady was terrified of you and you were controlling.”

Stun gun

Dundee man Terry Connell faces at least five years in jail. Read here how he was caught with a stun gun after it was spotted in the waistband of his trousers on a city bus.

Hurling stick assault

A man who assaulted his mum before attacking her friend with a hurling stick has been ordered to stay out of trouble.

Quentin Skea was drunk during the double assault at his then-home in Castle Street, Forfar.

Fiscal David Currie said Skea threw water from a glass towards his mother Donna.

Neighbour Debbie Cumming separated the two, before Skea went away and reappeared with a hurling stick.

“He repeatedly swung it at Ms Cumming, who raised her arms to protect herself.”

He said the stick hit her on the arm but neither Ms Cumming or Ms Skea were injured.

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Skea, of Hepburn Street, Dundee: “This was a highly unpleasant incident.”

He said Skea had faced “extreme challenges” in the past and had taken positive steps.

Sentence was deferred until October 14 for Skea to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Rape/ murder internet searches

Read here how sex offender Brandon Bloice made chilling internet searches before attempting to rape and murder a woman in Perth city centre. He faces a lengthy prison sentence when he returns to court later.

Murder trial

The trial began of a man accused of killing Fife pensioner Annie Temple. It heard how £1,500 of cheques were paid from her account to that of Sandeep Patel. He denies her murder. Read the evidence here.

Pistol importer

Fife labourer Jack Whittle was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh of firearms and drug offences. The Glock pistol he tried to import from the US was intercepted by special agents and armed police swopped on his Buckhaven home. Read the full story here.

Hammer attack petition

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he carried out a hammer attack.

Paul Forbes allegedly struck a man on the head and hand with the weapon on Blackness Road, Dundee, on May 26.

It is also alleged that on May 31 on the same street, the 37-year-old repeatedly punched and kicked the same man on the head and body with a wooden table leg.

Forbes, of Peddie Street, made no plea in connection with the allegations on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC. Forbes was remanded in custody meantime.

‘Goth’ girl assault

A 16-year-old will be sentenced later for a potentially life-threatening attack on another girl in which she stamped on her head. Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard it was prompted by the victim’s “goth” appearance. Read the full story here.

