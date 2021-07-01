Thursday court round-up — Dog lick charges

The Thursday court round-up has a distinctly canine feel.

Dog lick charge 1

A 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody over claims he sang sexual songs to children and allowed a dog to lick his privates in public.

Samuel Walker is also accused of making noises of a sexual nature during the incident at Dudhope Park, Dundee, on March 12.

It is alleged Walker conducted himself in a disorderly manner by shouting and singing songs containing sexual lyrics and standing with his trousers open at the crotch area.

Walker, of Pitkerro Court, allegedly stood with his legs open and arms outstretched and allowed a dog to lick his genital area, while making noises of a sexual nature.

Prosecutors allege Walker committed a breach of the peace as a result.

Walker pled not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for later this month.

Rottweiler attack

Sex offender Martin Reeves – who hid a missing 15-year-old girl under his bed and had sex with her – received his second prison sentence in a week, this time for encouraging his rottweiler to attack a pair of young girls in Perth. The full story is here.

Dog lick charge 2

A man has appeared in court accused of smearing peanut butter over a woman’s private parts and allowing dogs to lick her.

Stephen Heather is also alleged to have left a child in a highchair with soiled nappies, causing a painful rash.

Prosecutors allege Heather engaged in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between January 1, 2020 and June 19 this year, at an address in Dundee.

He made no plea in connection with the allegations at the city’s sheriff court.

Heather is accused of repeatedly making derogatory remarks towards the woman, leaving a child in a highchair with soiled nappies and demanding the woman pay her wages into his bank account.

It is alleged Heather only allowed the woman a small allowance, repeatedly threatened to make her homeless, removed her back door key and monitored her movements from the front door via a video doorbell.

On one occasion, Heather allegedly pinned the woman to the floor and smeared peanut butter over her and allowed dogs to lick her without her consent.

Heather, 37, allegedly approached a man on June 19 this year and accused him of having an affair with the woman.

He is said to have sent the woman an abusive and threatening text message the following day as well as repeatedly telling her she wasn’t allowed to drink alcohol.

Court papers allege that on June 29, Heather breached undertaking conditions by contacting the woman before assaulting DC Ranald Bowie.

Heather allegedly attempted to pervert the course of justice by instructing the woman to give a no comment interview to police.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination and released Heather, of Barns of Claverhouse Road, Dundee, on bail.

Child decoy

A man has been accused of sending a “child” sexually explicit messages.

Paul Wilson allegedly believed he was in contact with a child named “Summer Coleman” over social media between May 4-11.

However, prosecutors allege that Wilson was speaking to an adult female.

It is alleged he sent sexually explicit messages and attempted to communicate indecently with a child from his home on Younger Gardens, St Andrews.

A second charge alleges Wilson, 49, asked the child to touch herself sexually on the body between May 5-11.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, no plea was offered on Wilson’s behalf by solicitor Carolyn Leckie.

His case on petition was continued for further examination by Sheriff Gregor Murray who released Wilson on bail.

Jewellery thief chased

Dundee thief Douglas Laidlaw was chased down the street after raiding a woman’s bedroom in the city’s West End. Read here how he stole a jewellery box and perfume before trying to make his getaway.

