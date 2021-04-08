Thursday court round-up — Covert equipment and trashed hotel

A tragedy in Dundee leads the Thursday court round-up.

Hit and run

A young driver who killed a Dundee postal worker will be sentenced in May after admitting a series of driving offences at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Kyle McLachlan from Birkhill was just 17 when he hit Scott Millar with the BMW M4, which he was driving without a licence on May 7 2018.

Mr Millar, 33, suffered a catastrophic brain injury and died, while McLachlan drove off, leaving him on the road near Dundee city centre.

He appeared with co-accused Finlay Hutchison, 21, a racing driver from Dundee who admitted allowing McLachlan to drive and attempting to pervert the course of justice by lying about it.

McLachlan, now 20, admitted causing the death of Mr Millar by driving dangerously.

Whitfield ‘stabbing’

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged stabbing in Dundee.

Christopher McGuire, 21, is accused of attacking Thomas Dougal on Torwood Square on Wednesday.

McGuire made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged he caused Mr Dougal to suffer severe injury after striking him on the body with a knife.

A separate charge alleges McGuire, of Whitfield Square, had a knife.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and released McGuire on bail.

Hotel damage

A 35-year-old man is facing claims that he smashed-up a Perthshire hotel during a break-in.

Gary Finnie allegedly stole a dart board, alcohol and soft drinks from the Belmont Arms, Meigle, on April 27 2020.

He is also alleged to have caused damage, believed to be worth thousands of pounds, to fittings and other items.

Finnie, of Invercraig Place, Dundee, made no plea.

It is alleged he stole the items as well as smashing a window, ripping a television from a wall and smashing a coffee machine.

He allegedly damaged a fence and gate, ripped mirrors from walls, smashed glasses, pulled down a wall divider and ripped light fittings from a wall.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued the case for further examination and released Finnie on bail.

Suspicious minds

Car dealer Scott Ennis admitted a sinister four and a half year campaign of spying on his wife.

He installed a hidden camera in her bedroom, attached to her alarm clock, and a secret microphone under her work desk.

The 50-year-old from Auchterarder even instructed one of his employees to spy on his wife and catch her in an affair.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit causing his victim fear and alarm by installing the covert surveillance equipment and tracking her phone.

