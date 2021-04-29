Thursday court round-up — Cold pizza chef and pepper spray

Another busy day in the courts of Tayside and Fife. Here’s a round-up…

Cold pizza chef

A drink-driving Dunfermline pizza chef has been banned from the road after being caught more than three times over the limit.

Pawel Pabich had 73 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath when officers breathalysed him.

Pabich, 38, of Bridge Street, had been preparing to spend the night sleeping in his vehicle after an argument at home.

Having been drinking, he had taken to his grey Nissan on April 3 and had the engine running to keep warm.

With the fuel tank running low, Pabich set off at around 3.45am to fill up at a nearby petrol station.

His partner phoned police to alert them to his actions and officers caught up with Pabich on Halbeath Drive.

He was fined £575 and banned for a year.

Slavery claim

Two people were allegedly forced into slavery and attacked by a group in Dundee.

Gillian Finnigan, 37, Dolph Nyoni, 23, 19-year-old Reece Bevan and Wasiful Islam, 20, allegedly dealt drugs and held the pair against their will at properties in the city and Aberdeen between November 2019 and February 2020.

It is alleged all four were concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs cocaine and heroin at addresses on Blackness Road and Rosefield Street, Dundee, as well as Bedford Road in Aberdeen.

Nyoni, of Woodcote Road, Birmingham, and Finnigan, of Rosefield Street, allegedly held a woman in servitude between November 1 and 15 2019.

It is claimed they took her to the address on Rosefield Street, restricted her freedom, monitored her movements, threatened and inflicted violence and required her to perform forced or compulsory labour.

It is alleged they committed an identical offence towards a man on Blackness Road and Bedford Road between November 1 2019 and February 27 2020.

Finnigan was allegedly concerned in the supply of the Class C drug etizolam on Rosefield Street on November 17 2019.

On January 29 2020, Islam, of Witton Road, Birmingham, and Bevan, of Carlsbrooke Avenue, Chelmsley Wood, allegedly attempted to pervert the course of justice by giving false names to police on Blackness Road.

A further first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court was scheduled for September.

Pepper spray

A 49-year-old man was allegedly found with an illegal incapacitant spray in his Dundee home.

Marshall Taylor, of Sugarhouse Wynd, is accused of possessing cannisters adapted for the discharge of PAVA spray on March 29.

Taylor appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court and was released on bail.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Also…

Award-winning Perth tattoo artist Craig Smart has been jailed for more than four years after his conviction for the rape of one woman and abuse of another.

Dundee woman Kelsie Harper stabbed her boyfriend in the back in a row over the volume of their television.

Kinross man Nicol Gatt stabbed a suspected love rival in the leg with a knife in a daylight attack outside a busy Perth shop. He was jailed.

