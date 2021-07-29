Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Thursday court round-up — A stalker fesses up, while police study a Perth actor’s home movie

By Crime and Courts Team
July 29, 2021, 7:30 pm

Another slice of life from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Hauled from car

A Kinross-shire man has admitted to stalking his former partner and hauling her from her car.

Steven Hepburn pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his ex-partner Lynnette Quinn fear or Alarm over an eight day period in 2020.

The 43-year-old, who didn’t attend court in person, admitted that he repeatedly sent Ms Quinn messages and phoned her.

Hepburn, of Main Street in Crook of Devon, attended Ms Quinn’s home in Rosyth uninvited to monitor her movements.

Between January 22 and 30, he parked in front of her vehicle to prevent her from leaving and demanded to see her mobile phone.

Hepburn damaged her car window and ultimately seized her body and pulled her from the vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground.

The offshore worker admits to behaving in this manner at Peacehill Fauld in Rosyth, Central Road in Crombie, a cottage in Culross, and the Shell garage on Admirality Road in Rosyth in the knowledge that his actions were unwanted.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentencing until September 8 to allow for reports.

Dog’s abuse

A budding actor caught with a hidden cache of child abuse images had an “unnatural connection” with a dog, a court has heard.

Obscene and extreme photos and video clips were recovered by police from an iPhone belonging to 20-year-old Ewan Cole.

Ewan Cole at Perth Sheriff Court

One of the films appeared to show Cole engaged in a sexual activity with a German Shepherd, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

‘Two knife attacks’

A man is to stand trial accused of carrying out two knife attacks in Dundee.

Cal Breen, of Dundonald Street, allegedly stabbed and slashed Robert Glennie after making threats to kill him.

During the same incident, Breen allegedly threatened to kill Mark McDonald before striking him on both arms with a knife.

Breen denies the charges against him on indictment at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old repeatedly threatened to kill Mr Glennie on July 20 last year at a flat on Dundonald Street before stabbing and slashing him on the right hand, the front of his neck and his face.

This allegedly caused Mr Glennie to suffer severe injury, impairment and disfigurement.

In a common close and in the same flat, Breen allegedly threatened to kill Mr McDonald before repeatedly striking him with a knife to both arms.

Breen is accused of repeatedly entering the flat after being told to leave, challenging people to a fight, making violent threats and threatening to kill people while clutching a knife.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Breen to stand trial in March.

