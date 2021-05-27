Thursday court round-up — £4 ‘robbery’ and driving shunt

It’s Thursday’s court round-up…

83-year-old ‘robbed’ of £4

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing an 83-year-old woman of £4.

Craig Simpson allegedly targeted the woman at Nationwide on High Street, Montrose, on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is also alleged to have stolen two bottles of gin from Home Bargains at the town’s Lochside Retail Park on March 11.

On March 22, Simpson allegedly stole alcohol from Scotmid on Newmanswalls Avenue.

It is further alleged Simpson, of Castle Street, stole two bottles of perfume from Boots, High Street, on Wednesday.

Simpson made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and he was released on bail with his case continued for further examination.

Injuries caused by shunt

A pair of pensioners were left seriously injured after a motorist shunted another car into the path of their vehicle.

Thomas Pullar was attempting to overtake a cyclist but failed to notice a BMW waiting to turn right ahead.

The 28-year-old hit the BMW, propelling it into the path of another car, occupied by an elderly couple.

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the driver of the vehicle suffered a broken sternum.

His wife fractured some ribs in the incident, which took place on Main Street in Lumphinnans on October 2.

Pullar, of Crosshill, pled guilty by letter to a charge of careless driving.

Sheriff Alison Michie fined him £400 and imposed nine penalty points in his licence.

Cloth over mouth claim

A man accused of robbing his ex-partner after placing a cloth over her mouth has been remanded in custody.

Christopher Tennant is accused of attacking the woman on Perth Road, Dundee, on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old allegedly struck the woman on the head, seized her body and placed a cloth over her mouth, restricting her breathing as a result.

Tennant, of Cleghorn Street, is accused of causing the woman to suffer injury and endangering her life before robbing her of groceries.

He made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Tennant’s case was continued for further examination by Sheriff James MacDonald who remanded him in custody.

Dog sex pictures

Richard Ingram, 37, was allegedly caught with indecent images of children in Dundee, before trying to pervert the course of justice by hiding a mobile phone from police.

Ingram allegedly committed the offences while subject to a bail order from April 29, preventing him from having a mobile phone or a device capable of accessing the internet without telling officers.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, Ingram was found with two mobile phones at addresses on Kingsway East and Balunie Drive.

Ingram allegedly possessed indecent images of children and bestiality on Kingsway East between May 23 and 26.

Ingram, of Balunie Drive, made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court and he was remanded by Sheriff John Rafferty after continuing the case for further examination.

Also…

Former international golf captain Adrian Green was jailed for a sex assault on a teenage boy he met at Dundee bus station and took to a tournament at St Andrews.

Fife restaurant boss Debbie Douglas narrowly escaped a prison sentence after ebing found guilty of causing a crash which left another motorist, two children and herself injured.

Fife racist Jordan McGhie has told a court he had to move home following the backlash surrounding a vile Snapchat he posted mocking the death of George Floyd in America, which prompted a wave of Black Lives Matter protests.

A pair of men firebombed a flat in Arbroath in a misguided revenge attack. Daniel McAleney and Aiden McGregor admitted throwing Molotov cocktails at the property, causing it to catch fire with a couple inside and McGregor admitted attempted murder for setting fire to the only exterior door.

