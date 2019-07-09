Thunderstorm warning issued for Tayside and Fife tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Tayside and Fife tomorrow.

The yellow alert is due to come into force at 12pm and will remain in effect until 9pm.

Forecasters have said that heavy, and possibly thundery, showers may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places.

The have said said that there is a likelihood of flooding within a few homes and businesses which could lead to some damage to buildings or structures.

An alert was issued yesterday for thunderstorms on Thursday.