Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Tayside and Fife

The Met Office have issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Tayside and Fife.

Forecasters have said that “most places will stay dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.”

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds,” the Met Office said.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”