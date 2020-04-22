Royal Mail urges public to join in with ‘thumbs-up for posties’ campaign to show appreciation

Royal Mail is launching a Thumbs-up campaign to support postmen and women working during the coronavirus crisis.

Templates are available from royalmail.com to download, decorate and put up in front windows, and people are encouraged to take selfies using the hastag #ThumbsUpForYourPostie.

A spokesman said the campaign was a simple way for the public to say thanks and stay connected with their local postie, while respecting social distancing rules.

He added: “We’re really proud of what our postmen and women are doing in these challenging times, and we know you’ll want to join us in thanking them for everything they’re doing.

“We look forward to seeing your colourful creations, and stunning selfies.”