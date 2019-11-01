Thugs launch barrage of eggs at Angus youngsters

Youngsters were caught up in Halloween horror as thugs launched a barrage of eggs at them while they were rehearsing in an Angus acting school.

A group of 10 to 15 youths clad in black targeted the Angus Centre for Peforming Arts at around 7pm.

They opened the studio doors and hurled in eggs, causing significant damage and mess to the property.

The barrage came during a changeover in classes, meaning that both children and parents were caught up in the attack.

© Supplied

Many of the kids at the centre were hit with eggs, damaging their clothes and leaving them scared to walk home.

One dad tried to help the staff catch the eggers, however they quickly fled the scene.

Both staff and students were left traumatised by the incident, with the centre saying on Facebook: “We are absolutely appalled and sad that they would go so far and show so little respect.”

Dozens online also expressed their disgust, calling the attack “awful” and “shocking”.

One commenter said: “It is disgusting that this should happen. Someone knows who they are and parents should be asking where their child was when this happened. This behaviour spoils what should be a fun night.”

The centre’s owner, Fiona Forbes, 56, said: “This happens every year, but last night was a step too far. The kids who attacked us were shouting and swearing, and they were dressed in all black too. They were trying to intimidate, and it was really scary for some of the kids here.

“They ran away before we could do anything, and they were wearing hoods and masks so we couldn’t see their faces. It all just happened so quickly.”

Fiona also commented on the motivations of the vandals, saying: “These kids do it every year because they think it’s funny. It’s really not.”

Police have been informed of the incident and a report is due to be filed later today.