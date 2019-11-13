Thugs end up in dock after attacking police officer at Lochee house party

A house party descended into violence after a thug attacked a police officer before threatening to burn down their homes.

Craig Cathro, 26, saw red after police were deployed to Lochee’s High Street at the weekend to deal with him and 25-year-old Jason O’Neil.

O’Neil was chucked out of a party they had been attending over claims he had damaged a door. He punched and kicked a bin and threw it at a wall before smashing a number of items. Cathro was jailed for his offences while O’Neil is awaiting sentence.

Police later arrived at the street and found the pair, who refused to engage with officers.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that O’Neil had repeatedly been asked to leave the party in the early hours.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “At around 6.05am, police attended at Lochee High Street and both accused were traced in the street.

“They became hostile and tried to walk away. A police constable took hold of the accused O’Neil by the arm causing the accused Cathro to punch a police officer to the head which caused swelling.”

Cathro was restrained on the ground and spouted a torrent of abuse towards officers. He was also caught with £300 worth of cocaine.

Both O’Neil, of Middlehills, Coupar Angus, and Cathro, of Clifden Blue Court, pleaded guilty to committing the offences on November 8 on High Street, Lochee.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Cathro for eight months before deferring sentence on O’Neill until next month for reports.

When addressing Cathro, he said: “You have got a record of previous convictions.

“Here you not only punched a police officer, you made horrible threats towards the police and you were in possession of a reasonably substantial amount of cocaine.”