Thug who spat on Lidl staff at Dundee store ‘bragged’ that he had hepatitis

A prolific offender spat on supermarket staff before bragging that he had hepatitis.

Ziggi Christie was jailed after attacking staff at Lidl on South Road on July 19.

A sheriff told the 39-year-old that his offence was “beyond the pale”.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard workers believed Christie, who has a string of previous convictions, was trying to leave the shop with a stolen bottle of alcohol.

Christie then began to spit at two men before claiming he was infected with hepatitis.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “The accused was restrained as he tried to leave the store.

“He then began throwing punches at them. The accused continued to be aggressive and was restrained further.

“As he was restrained, he started spitting at both the witnesses. He bragged about having hepatitis.”

Christie, of Elders Court, pleaded guilty to assaulting staff member James Page by struggling violently with him, repeatedly trying to punch him on the head and body and spitting on his face.

He also struggled violently with Craig Menzies before repeatedly trying to punch him on the head and body as well as spitting on him.

Christie admitted a third charge of shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards staff and making threats. The offences were committed while Christie was on bail.

Defence solicitor David Duncan told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Christie has a long-standing alcohol and drug difficulty.

Mr Duncan said: “He steals alcohol for consumption and unfortunately he tends to rise up his challenge.

“It’s always the same scenario. The other almost constant is that he would get released and expect to be in custody a fortnight after release.

“This appearance is different because his last release from custody was in October 2018.”

Sheriff Carmichael said: “There are some limited positives here but because of your record of previous convictions and the nature of the offences, particularly assaulting members of staff, employees trying to do their jobs, then bragging that you are hepatitis positive, that is simply beyond the pale.”

Christie was jailed for eight months.

Christie was jailed for a similar offence in June 2018, after threatening a nurse and spitting at a Dundee police officer (see below).