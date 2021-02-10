Thug who spat on and threatened police in Dundee is sent back to jail

A thug who spat on and threatened to kill police during an abusive rampage has been sent back to prison.

Graeme Cosgrove had recently left prison when he lashed out at officers who were trying to help him.

His partner frantically called emergency services for help as a drug-induced Cosgrove made threats to take his own life.

The lout also falsely claimed to have covid-19 and made homophobic remarks.

Cosgrove, 38, was jailed in July 2020 after coughing on officers while claiming to have the virus.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard paramedics were already at Cosgrove’s Balmullo Square flat when police arrived.

A hostile Cosgrove shouted at the officers: “Get to f***. Get a warrant if you want in.”

Medics tried to reason with Cosgrove but he persisted with his foul-mouthed tirade.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused opened his mouth which contained a quantity of white pills saying he was going to swallow them.

“Officers forced entry to ensure wellbeing. He was arrested and repeatedly threatened to spit on officers before a spit hood was applied.

“En route to hospital, officers were subject to a tirade of sustained abuse. Medical staff refused to treat the accused because of his behaviour.”

Cosgrove repeatedly struck his head off the inside of the police van while continuing with his barrage of abuse.

He told officers: “You wouldn’t last two minutes in this scheme. You’d be sucking d*** everyday if you weren’t in the polis.

“Bet you’re on that Grindr every day cause you’re a f****** p***.”

Cosgrove said he would have officers killed by associates in Glasgow and Northern Ireland.

After he claimed to have covid-19, Cosgrove was taken to Kittybrewster Police Office in Aberdeen. He refused to be searched and during a struggle on the ground, Cosgrove spat on an officer’s right leg.

Cosgrove, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, threatening to kill himself, threatening police officers with violence and threatening to spit on them on Balmullo Square on December 5.

On the same date, Cosgrove acted aggressively, repeatedly struck his head off a vehicle, stated he had covid-19, repeatedly made violent threats and made homophobic remarks.

He also admitted spitting on PC Steven Hosie after previously stating he was infected with covid-19.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said her client fully accepted he would be jailed and wished to apologise for his conduct.

She said: “He was suffering from deteriorating mental health as a result of issues in his family life and drug use.

“He has never sought help previously but he has now. He can’t remember much about this.

“Once he was taken into HMP Grampian he tested negative for covid-19. He states he is realising now that there are better ways to cope with his difficulties than simply taking drugs.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Cosgrove for a total of 47 weeks.