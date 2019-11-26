Thug who robbed £150 from Dundee OAP at cash machine remanded in custody

A thug has admitted robbing a 72-year-old man at a cash machine in Dundee.

Martin Low snatched £150 from Tony Bryan after he withdrew cash from the TSB machine on High Street, Lochee.

Mr Bryan bravely gave chase to the 37-year-old but the crook fled towards St Mary’s Lane.

© Google

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told Dundee City Centre: “At around 5.30pm, the complainer left his home and walked towards the ATM. He was not aware of anyone behind him.

“He went to withdraw money and was forcibly knocked to the side by the accused who grabbed the money and ran off.”

Police carried out a review of CCTV in the area which showed Mr Bryan at the cash machine with Low seen to be loitering behind him and edging closer.

Low, of Catterline Crescent, was later arrested and in response to being cautioned and charged, he said: “Not guilty. I never done it.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Appearing from custody, Low pleaded guilty to robbing him of £150 in cash while on bail at TSB, High Street, Lochee on July 29.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said at the time of the offence, Low was in the grip of a pernicious drug addiction.

She said: “His drug use escalated dramatically. He saw an opportunity unfortunately for the complainer in this case and he accepts he behaved in this appalling manner.

© DC Thomson

“He appreciates this is a serious matter. He is sorry for the way he behaved.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Low until next month for reports. He was remanded in custody.