Thug who repeatedly stabbed a man in a property in Dundee jailed for four and a half years

A thug who repeatedly stabbed a man he believed had an “inappropriate” photo of his girlfriend on a mobile phone has been jailed for four and a half years.

Liam Holburn, 26, attacked Andrejs Sokolovs, 38, after the pair became involved in a confrontation at a house in Dee Gardens on April 29 2019.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair started arguing and Mr Sokolovs produced a blade.

Holburn disarmed Mr Sokolovs and then stabbed him seven times to the head and body.

One stab wound pierced Mr Sokolovs’s cheek and cut his tongue and another entered just above his lung.

Mr Sokolovs later received emergency treatment at Ninewells Hospital and Holborn was arrested soon afterwards.

Last month Holburn, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen to assaulting Mr Sokolovs to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangering life.

Holburn, who has previous convictions, was standing trial on an attempted murder charge.

However, prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to a reduced charge on the second day of proceedings.

The Crown also accepted a plea to breaching a bail order which had earlier been imposed upon him at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The order stated that he wasn’t supposed to contact his then girlfriend Samantha King.

On Monday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lord Kinclaven sent Holburn to prison.

He said: “I have taken into account everything that has been said on your behalf.

“You have accepted responsibility for a serious offence. However, there is no other appropriate sentence; there is no other way of dealing with you.

“The sentence will be one of four and a half years.”