Thug who racially abused nurse and attacked two men at Dundee hospital faces jail

An irate thug racially abused a nurse before attacking two men during a rampage at Ninewells Hospital.

Michael Mason, 35, hurled a torrent of racist abuse at Helen Jam in the hospital in January last year.

A sheriff warned Mason he is on the brink of a prison sentence if he does not rid himself of drugs.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Mason was a patient in the hospital on the date of the offence.

Ms Jam was on duty at about 7am and became aware of Mason asking for drugs that he was not prescribed. When he was denied the drugs, Mason shouted: “**** off you black ****,” before telling her: “Go back to your own country.”

Depute fiscal Isobel Vincent told the court Ms Jam became upset by the remarks. Mason then turned his attention to healthcare assistant Kenneth Christie, punching him in the stomach repeatedly after a row during breakfast. This was before he attacked a police officer called out to arrest him. Ms Vincent said: “Police were contacted, at which point the accused responded ‘oh will you now?’ and punched the witness again.

Mason, of Fullarton Street, pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggressive manner towards Helen Jam by shouting, swearing and making racially offensive remarks. He additionally admitted repeatedly punching Mr Christie and head-butting PC Scott McGregor on the body.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Mason had been engaging with drugs misuse services.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond, however, expressed concern at a social work report stating Mason was unsuitable for any community-based disposal.

Deferring sentence on Mason until next month, she said: “I either send you to jail for these offences or give you a chance to engage with drug services. You have got to stop taking heroin.”