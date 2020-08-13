Thug who drove with man clinging to his bonnet in Dundee is jailed

A road rage thug who sped off with a 64-year-old man clinging to his bonnet has been jailed.

Josh Mills, 23, left Gordon Davidson traumatised after running over him following a clash over Mills’ parked car in Claverhouse in August last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard a few days later, Mills crashed his car into a set of traffic lights following a high-speed police chase in Stobswell.

Before jailing Mills, Sheriff Tom Hughes said: “You are lucky you are not facing a life sentence.”

Mills, of Ballindean Place, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Mansion Drive on August 11 2019 by acting aggressively towards Mr Davidson, shouting at him and kicking his car.

He also repeatedly tried to punch him and drove a car towards him, striking him on the body and propelling him on to the bonnet, continuing to drive while he remained on the bonnet, repeatedly braking sharply and swerving, causing him to fall to the roadway to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life. Mills drove with no insurance and failed to give details of the accident.

On August 22, Mills drove dangerously by driving at high speeds, failing to give way, driving through a red light, losing control of the vehicle and colliding with traffic lights on Dens Road, Arthurstone Terrace, Victoria Road and Lyon Street.

Mills appeared via video link from HMP Perth and Sheriff Hughes jailed him for 32 months and disqualified him from driving for 10 years.