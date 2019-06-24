Thug who battered taxi driver with crowbar given more jail time for £1K Dundee pub raid

A thief who battered a taxi driver with a crowbar has been handed more jail time for raiding a function suite.

Kevin Jackson stole more than £1,000 after breaking into Baxter’s function suite on Raglan Street last November.

The robbery came weeks before Jackson thumped Wayne O’Hare during a similar raid at The Boar’s Rock on Arbroath Road.

Jackson and his accomplice, Scott Henderson, were jailed for three years after pleading guilty to multiple break-ins last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Jackson forced entry to Baxter’s function suite through a fire door.

The 20-year-old made off with a carrier bag containing two cash boxes and money from the tills.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “At around 2.12pm police were contacted in relation to a separate matter.

“The person who contacted the police saw the accused entering a taxi which was then identified and allowed the location of the accused to be found.

“The accused exited the taxi along Clepington Road and was apprehended after a short pursuit.”

Inquiries found £1,000 was missing from both tills in the function suite. The cost to repair the damaged door was also estimated at £1,000.

Jackson, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to stealing two cash boxes and £1,000 from the venue on November 5 last year.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Jackson’s offending had been triggered by a drug addiction and a family fall-out, which had been resolved.

Jailing him for eight months, consecutive to his current sentence, Sheriff Lorna Drummond said: “It’s quite an unusual situation in that you are still really young and you haven’t really offended until recently.

“It seems you have spent your time in prison well, you are clean of drugs and doing some positive things.”