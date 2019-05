A thug battered a man with a knuckleduster in a city street.

John Herd pleaded guilty on indictment to assaulting Stewart Gellatly on Yeaman’s Lane on February 19 2017 by repeatedly striking him on the head with the offensive weapon to his injury.

The 40-year-old, of Yeaman’s Lane, also admitted being in possession of a knuckleduster. Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence on Herd until next month for reports. His bail was continued.