Thug who attacked partner in car on Dundee street had been in the dock hours earlier

A thug who attacked his partner, who was driving a car at the time, has been given unpaid work in the community.

Liam Rodgers, 28, sparked a major police response on South Road early last month.

He also drove dangerously as well as leaving the woman hospitalised during the violent incident.

Rodgers launched his attack just hours after appearing in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court on other matters.

Both Rodgers and his partner attacked each other at around midday on February 5 – as his partner was driving – following an argument about Rodgers’ phone.

Rodgers’ stepsister, who was in the back seat alongside another family member of Rodgers’, then pulled on the handbrake.

Rodgers and his partner left the car and continued to fight on the street.

The other family members also got out of the car.

Rodgers then got into the driver’s seat and started the vehicle before he mounted the kerb on to the grassy verge to “intimidate them”.

Police were called and the woman was then taken to Ninewells Hospital suffering from facial injuries and a bump on the head. She was later discharged.

Rodgers, of Longforgan, previously pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman and driving dangerously at around midday on February 5.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said previously Rodgers was infuriated after being head butted by his partner. He added that Rodgers, who is now “drug free”, is back together with his girlfriend and has enrolled on a college course.

Mr McIlravey insisted Rodgers did not intentionally drive towards anyone who had been in the car and had simply lost control of the vehicle.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond ordered Rodgers to perform 200 hours of unpaid work. Rodgers was also banned from driving for a year.