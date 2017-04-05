A man went on a New Year’s Day rampage in a Dundee shop — punching the owner and racially abusing him.

Thomas Henderson, 25, also punched a police officer and threatened to kill cops’ families.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Henderson entered Khalid Convenience Store on Mauchline Avenue at 3.30pm on January 1 this year, where Abdul Khalid was working alone.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell said: “The accused entered the shop, approached the lottery stand and punched the stand.

“He then grabbed the stand and pulled it to the ground.

“The complainer shouted, ‘What are you doing?’ and, ‘Stop it.’

“The accused grabbed items off the shelves and threw them at the complainer.

“He then stepped over the stand, grabbed display items and threw them while shouting racist remarks at the complainer.”

Henderson attempted to get behind the counter at the Mid Craigie store but it was blocked. He reached for the till but Mr Khalid grabbed it first, so Henderson lifted the monitor and a card machine.

The fiscal continued: “Two male customers aged 17 and 18 were also within the shop and remained there as they were concerned for the complainer’s safety but were too fearful to intervene.

“The complainer feared for his safety and grabbed the front of the counter and contacted police.

“The accused took a scratchcard and tobacco and put them in his pockets then left the shop.

“The complainer also left while still on the phone and the accused lunged at him and punched him on the face.”

Police arrived and Mr Khalid had facial swelling but declined medical treatment.

Other officers traced Henderson on Drumlanrig Drive at 3.50pm where he was being restrained by another male.

Henderson was seen to have facial injuries and when police approached he punched an officer in the face.

As he was being arrested Henderson, a prisoner at Perth, continued to make racist remarks about Mr Khalid and also threatened three police officers and their families.

He admitted two charges of assault, police assault and aggressive behaviour, at Mauchline Avenue and Drumlanrig Drive, all on January 1.

Sentence was deferred until May 2 for reports.