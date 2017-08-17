Thug tried to throw partner down stairs in Dundee home

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man had sentence deferred after admitting attempting to throw his partner down a set of stairs.

Jacek Ruznika, 40, of Balunie Drive, admitted assaulting his partner Aleksandra Krzawinska by repeatedly seizing her on the body and by her hair and attempting to push her down stairs to her injury.

Ruznika also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner.

He also uttered abusive comments towards Ms Krzawinska.

The incidents both took place between June 17-18 at Balunie Drive.

Ruznika’s sentence was deferred until February 14 for him to be of good behaviour.