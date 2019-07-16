Thug told police he was Mickey Mouse during foul-mouthed rant at Dundee flats

A thug told police he was Mickey Mouse during a foul-mouthed rammy at a block of flats.

Ryan Clark, of Dunholm Terrace, also stole goods worth almost £1,000 from Tesco, some of which have not been recovered.

Clark flew into a rage on June 16 after he was chucked out of a friend’s flat on Dochart Terrace while he was still sleeping.

He started banging on doors and when a resident asked if he needed help, Clark angrily told the woman to “**** off” before she heard Clark shout that he was going to “batter” someone.

Police were called out at around 11.30am and Clark abused and struggled with officers who tried to calm him down. Prosecutor Lynne Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police arrived and the accused told them to **** off.

“When he was asked to give his details he said he was Mickey Mouse. He was handcuffed and taken to the police vehicle and started banging his head off it.”

Clark went to Tesco on South Road on July 2 and made off with 12 bottles of fragrance worth £386 which were not recovered. In a separate incident on July 8, the 33-year-old stole health products worth £570.89 which were recovered.

Appearing from custody, Clark pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on June 16 by shouting, swearing, banging on doors and railings and banging his head inside a police vehicle during a journey between Dochart Terrace and police headquarters. He also lashed out with his hands at two police officers and tried to pull away from them.

Defence solicitor Callum Gordon said Clark had been suffering from a multitude of difficulties in the run-up to the offences. Mr Gordon said Clark, who has struggled with drug and alcohol difficulties, was also having issues coming to terms with the death of his mother in February.

He told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “I would ask your lordship to consider a non-custodial disposal.

“There has been a considerable gap in offending and the offences were as a result of the numerous factors I have mentioned.”

Jailing Clark for 11 months, Sheriff Carmichael said: “You are asking for yet another final chance. I have concluded the only appropriate sentence here is a custodial sentence.”