Thug threatened to harm family of Dundee police officer

A thug who bit a police officer then threatened to “hunt down” the officer’s wife and children has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Sean Hards was being restrained by officers in Logie Street when he turned and bit PC Matthew Rhind on the finger.

He was put in leg restraints before being taken to the city’s police HQ.

He then asked the officer: “What’s your name? Or your wife or son or daughter’s?

“Give it a couple of days. I will hunt them down.”

A sheriff jailed Hards for 12 weeks and told him: “The public must understand that those who threaten the wives, husbands and children of police officers will usually go to prison.”

Hards, 26, of Lansdowne Square, pleaded guilty to charges of police assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on June 3 this year.