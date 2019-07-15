Thug teen got cold feet during knife raid on Dundee petrol garage

A teenage thug got cold feet after trying to rob a city petrol station at knifepoint.

Shell worker Aleks Asenov thought 18-year-old Richard Reid was joking when he pointed a knife at him at the West Marketgait garage.

But the teenager was spooked after Mr Asenov raised the alarm with a customer.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Reid entered the store just after midnight on the day in question.

Another customer had entered five minutes before Reid.

Reid approached Mr Asenov at the till with a purple balaclava covering some of his face while pointing a knife at him.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused said ‘give me the money and cigarettes or else’.

“The complainer asked the accused if he was joking and shouted to the other customer ‘mate he’s trying to rob us’.

“The member of the public saw the accused had a knife in his right hand and was wearing what appeared to be latex gloves.”

Reid then turned away and left the shop with the customer following him to nearby Ward Road.

The teenager turned round and made a gesture at him before shouting “**** you.”

Police on duty outside Fat Sam’s were alerted to the incident and Reid was later traced at the underpass near Constitution Road.

He was searched and the black-handled blade was uncovered from his sleeve.

Reid, of Tulloch Court, pleaded guilty to attempting to rob Mr Asenov by pointing a knife at him and demanding money and cigarettes with his face partially covered on October 18 last year.

Deferring sentence until next month for reports, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told him: “You’ve got to understand this is a serious matter and I have got to think about a custodial sentence as well as other possibilities open to me.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter