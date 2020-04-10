Court security and police restrain thug during foul-mouthed tirade at Dundee sheriff

A thug turned the air blue in a courtroom after being remanded for missing two social work appointments.

John Lawrie appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court from custody after a warrant was granted for his arrest for missing a court appearance in January.

The 34-year-old had also dodged an interview with social workers who were compiling a report ahead of Lawrie’s sentencing for an assault charge.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond called for new reports to be prepared but remanded Lawrie in custody.

An irate Lawrie, while held back by three GeoAmey security staff and a police officer, was heard to shout: “I’m no wanting remanded, I’m wanting a sentence. You can ram your reports up your ******* ****.”

Lawrie previously admitted attacking a man, described as “frail” by prosecutors, on Dundee’s High Street on July 2.

The court heard claims that Lawrie was owed money by the victim and took umbrage to hearing he had come into a significant amount of money.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said previously: “The accused Lawrie told him that he wanted £10. He withdrew £10 at the ATM and gave it to the accused.

“A short time later, the accused Lawrie wanted more money and the complainer withdrew another £10.

“A struggle ensued between the accused Lawrie and the complainer as he tried to leave.”

Lawrie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man on High Street on July 2 by repeatedly demanding money from him, struggling with him and knocking him to the ground.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird said that on the day Lawrie was due to be sentenced, no report was available and Lawrie had contacted her after the case had called.

Ms Caird said that Lawrie had been leading a chaotic lifestyle but was now stable on a methadone programme and living with his partner.

The solicitor asked for Lawrie to be bailed but Sheriff Drummond said: “Someone who doesn’t turn up for court, for deferred sentence or interview, needs to be remanded to make sure we get the report.”

Sentence was deferred until later this month for a supplementary report to be prepared in custody.

