Thug Robbie McIntosh ‘fantasized about attacking women’

Twisted killer Robbie McIntosh secretly read crime novels featuring men attacking women in woodland – under the noses of prison officers at Castle Huntly.

Guards searched the murderer’s cell in the days after he battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods in 2017.

They found three library books – including a crime novel about a lone male who attacked females in wooded areas.

Mark Cooper, author of the significant case review into the circumstances leading up to the horrifying attack on Ms McDonald, said the discovery “poses the question as to whether (McIntosh) held some sort of fantasy about attacking lone females in wooded areas”.

The presence of the books only became known after McIntosh’s attack on Ms McDonald. Also found in his cell was a book featuring details of McIntosh’s murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001, which Mr Cooper said suggested “egotistical notoriety” on the part of McIntosh.

The report does not explain how McIntosh obtained the literature, but that “prisoners access reading material from a number of sources including the prison library”.

Linda McDonald said: “It is disgusting to think that he was able to read up on killings in books right in front of their noses in prison.

“The SCR reveals that he read chapter 21, Little Boy Blue in Sandy McGregor’s The Law Killers book with the relevant page folded down.”

Linda said: “I’m horrified at how narcissistic McIntosh was with the book detailing his murder of Anne Nicoll found in his cell.

“I believe he knew exactly what he was doing and wanted to make a terrible statement and go out in a blaze of glory before being locked up for the rest of his life.

“My feelings are with Anne Nicoll’s family, who have behaved with such dignity throughout.

“McIntosh brutally and savagely killed Anne and her family have carried this with them all these years.”