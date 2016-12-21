A thug brutally attacked and robbed two men on a Dundee street just yards from the Dens Park football stadium — leaving both his victims injured.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard today that Paul Whyte, 31, carried out the two attacks at the same spot on Provost Road, near the home of Dundee FC, within three weeks of each other.

He has now been warned that he faces several years in jail following the robberies.

Whyte first targeted Robert Phin, 47, as he left a pub shortly before midnight on August 13.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told the court Whyte’s girlfriend Hollie Rodger approached Mr Phin and asked him for a lighter.

The fiscal said: “As he went to get one, the accused grabbed Mr Phin by the neck and pushed him into a close.

“Mr Phin began struggling with him and the accused said, ‘don’t move,’ then put him in a headlock and pulled him to the ground.

“The accused removed Mr Phin’s mobile phone, wallet and £140 cash, then ran off.”

Police were informed but Whyte was not traced, despite an appeal by officers for information.

Three weeks later on September 3, Whyte attacked Ian Minto, 53, at exactly the same location, as Mr Minto left a pub to go home.

The fiscal said: “Mr Minto walked into a common close and the accused jumped onto his back.

“There was a struggle between the two men.

“The accused overpowered Mr Minto, pushed him to the ground, and rummaged through his pockets.

“He took a wallet and around £300 cash then ran off.”

An ambulance was called and Mr Minto received treatment for several cuts and swelling.

Police reviewed CCTV and saw Whyte and Ms Rodgers running off from the scene.

An independent witness also identified him as having been loitering in the area shortly before the offence.

Whyte, a prisoner at Perth, admitted assaulting and robbing both men.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told him: “I want a report, not because I’m considering an alternative to custody, but because I’m considering a prison sentence of over four years with an extended sentence release.”

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending for Whyte, said he would offer a plea of mitigation when the case next called.

Sentence was deferred until January 20 for reports and Whyte was remanded in custody meantime.