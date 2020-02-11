Thug robbed Dundee shop at knifepoint and tried to hit policeman with bladed knuckleduster

A masked thug burst into a newsagents and robbed a shopkeeper at knifepoint before trying to punch a police officer with a bladed knuckleduster.

Rory Starkey today admitted carrying out a terrifying robbery at the Keystore on Dunholm Road on November 22 last year.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to entering the shop with his face masked.

Starkey assaulted shop employee Arooj Sarwart by brandishing a knife at her and demanding money.

The brute managed to make off with £140 in cash.

A second charge states that on the same date and at a property on Dunholm Road, Starkey assaulted PC Dean Morris.

He admitted adopting an aggressive stance before repeatedly trying to punch PC Morris with a bladed knuckleduster before punching him on the head.

Starkey, a prisoner at HMP Perth, today pleaded guilty to both charges before Sheriff Robert Dickson.

Sentence was deferred until March for social work reports to be prepared.

No motion for bail was made by defence solicitor Billy Rennie.