Shawn Divin, 21, of Church Street, had sentence deferred until February 20 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Divin admitted that, while acting with another, he assaulted Gregor Sharpe by repeatedly punching him on the head, pushing him against a parking meter, pulling him to the ground and repeatedly punching him on the head and body, to his injury.

The attack took place at Hilltown on June 30 2015.