Thug pushed knife through letterbox and made threat to kill man after argument about shouting

A knife-wielding thug who threatened to kill a man after he was told to stop shouting has been jailed.

Andrew Cox battered the door of Daniel Altimime’s Lansdowne Court flat and pushed the blade through his letterbox after he was told to stop his early-morning bawling.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Mr Altimime heard Cox shouting outside his block at 5.30am on the morning in question.

CCTV footage played in court showed Cox clutching the knife in the lift of the multi while appearing to shout.

After shouting at Cox to “shut the f*** up”, Mr Altimime saw Cox walking towards the block clutching a steak knife.

Cox said: “What number is your flat? I will f****** kill you.”

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson said: “Mr Altimime allowed the accused access to the block. He did not explain why he did this.

“Mr Altimime opened the front door and the accused emerged from the left holding the knife. He shouted ‘come on, I’ll take you on, I’ll f****** kill you.’

“He ran towards him with his arms raised but the accused fell. Mr Altimime believed he was under the influence of something.”

Mr Altimime then closed his front door and Cox left before briefly returning to the door about 10 minutes later. Cox, 41, returned with another person and repeatedly banged on the door and pushed a knife through the letterbox.

The court heard how the force of the banging on the door caused a glass panel to smash. Cox fled the scene after hearing that the police would be contacted.

Cox, a prisoner at HMP Perth, previously pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, repeatedly striking a front door, damaging a glass panel, repeatedly pushing a knife through a letterbox and brandishing a knife at Mr Altimime while threatening to kill him on June 4.

He appeared via video link from prison for sentencing before Sheriff Tom Hughes following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said Cox accepted he would be sent to prison but added that his client would require support in the community once he is released from prison.

Sheriff Hughes jailed Cox for 18 months which be backdated to June 18 when he was first taken into custody.

Cox was also placed on a supervised release order for 12 months.