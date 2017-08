Paul Chalmers, 34, of St Columba Gardens, was placed under six months’ supervision and ordered to pay £100 compensation at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Chalmers admitted assaulting his partner Samantha Wallace on March 30 by punching her on the head to her injury at Ormiston Crescent.

He also admitted destroying or damaging the property of another by punching the windscreen of a car, causing damage to it, at Balgowan Avenue on the same day.