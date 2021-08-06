Thug made sickening threat to kill police officer’s baby during bigoted tirade at Perth Royal Infirmary

A rampaging thug launched a desk out of a sixth floor window and threatened to murder police officers and their families.

Perth man Jack Moyes flew into a violent rage on Christmas Day and threw a child’s toy and pieces of glass at a downstairs neighbour, before chasing him with a piece of wood.

And the 24-year-old later went into a bigoted rant at Perth Royal Infirmary, and told one police officer: “As soon as your baby’s born, I’m going to kill it.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard that Moyes had appeared on petition three times in connection with as many violent outbursts.

Festive fracas

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said: “It was about 3pm on Christmas Day, 2020.

“A witness was in his kitchen preparing his Christmas dinner when he heard the sound of smashing glass coming from a flat above his.

“Looking out his window, he observed a broken desk, and a sofa cushion lying in a communal garden below. Pieces of broken glass continued to fall from above.

“He saw the accused leaning out of a window on the sixth floor. He shouted up to him, asking him to calm down.

“On hearing this, the accused became abusive and called him a ‘fat b******’.

“The accused threatened to stab the witness, before throwing a child’s ride-on toy and pieces of broken glass down on top of him.”

Mr Sweeney said: “Having managed to avoid these items, the witness returned to the communal entrance of the block where he began discussing the matter with a fellow resident.

“Moments later, he noticed the block’s elevator descending from the sixth floor, before coming to a halt on the ground floor.

“The accused burst out of the lift, brandishing a wooden stick.

“In order to create a barricade between himself and the accused, the witness retreated to the stairwell, pushing the door shut behind him.”

Several police officers arrived on the scene, the court heard. “They saw Mr Moyes shouting at the witness, while striking the door with his stick,” said Mr Sweeney.

“It was noticed at his point that the accused was bleeding from injuries to his mouth and hands.”

When Moyes became distracted by the police, the witness emerged from behind the door and grabbed him.

“He was arrested and placed in a police van,” said Mr Sweeney. “He was taken to Divisional Police Headquarters in Dundee where he spat at a police officer, hitting him on the right arm.”

Disruption at PRI

Four days later, a member of the public called an ambulance for Moyes who was spotted, visibly injured on Scott Street.

“He was traced by police at the junction with South Street,” said Mr Sweeney. “He was clearly intoxicated and was unable to make any form of sense.

“He had injuries to his arms, face and body but would not divulge what had happened.”

Moyes was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary for assessment where he waited for treatment in a public waiting area where a child was present.

Mr Sweeney said Moyes began to shout and swear. “He did this in a manner that caused annoyance to all who were there,” said Mr Sweeney. “Numerous members of NHS staff were disrupted.

“The accused was placed in the rear of a police vehicle, where he continued his aggressive behaviour.

“He began engaging in football-related chants and shouted towards one officer, calling him a ‘fat Fenian retard b******’.

“He then made threats to kill the officer, claiming that he knew where he lived.

“He then said: ‘Everyone hates Roman Catholics. I f***ing hate Catholics’.”

Moyes then told one officer: “I know where you’re family live. If its the last thing I do, I’m going to kill your family.”

He added: “I know your mum. She’s getting raped and killed.”

Moyes told another officer: “I will go down for murder. Trust me, you’re dead.

“I will find out where you live and strangle you to death and kill your maw.

“When your baby is born, I will kill it. The second I’m out the jail, I’m coming for you. I swear to God.”

Moyes was able to remove his spit hood, and spat through a small gap at one of the officers.

He then told one officer: “Can I look you up on Facebook? If it takes me to the end of my life I will end you.

“Your mother, your parents, your brother your sister, are all f***ing dead. Its going to be funny when he’s got a knife sticking out of you.

“Your wife’s dead, your son’s dead, your sister’s dead, your mum’s dead. I’m going to stick my fingers down their throats and rip their tonsils out.”

Missiles

Moyes made further threats to police and their mothers on June 15, this year, when they turned up at his then flat in Canal Street, Perth, after concerns about his welfare.

Officers had to move behind a wall to avoid missiles, including bits of wood, being thrown at them by Moyes.

“The accused then threw out a mirror out of the bedroom which struck one of the officers,” said Mr Sweeney.

“He continued to threaten violence and spat at constables twice.

“He had a broken glass bottle of vodka, brandished it above his head and threatened to assault officers with it.”

The incident ended when Moyes, described in court papers as a prisoner at HMP Perth, said he began to feel unwell and slumped to the floor.

The court heard that he was taken to the Carseview mental health unit in Dundee because of concerns about his mental state, but was assessed as “fit”.

Sheriff Linda Smith deferred sentenced until August 25 for background reports.