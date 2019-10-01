Thug launched frenzied attack on partner of 20 years at Dundee property after she accused him of cheating

A thug launched a frenzied attack on his partner of 20 years after she accused him of cheating.

Brian Laidlaw sat on top of the woman before punching her repeatedly in the early hours of the morning on Provost Road.

The woman had met friends in the street while walking her dog before later accusing Laidlaw of being unfaithful.

An irate Laidlaw then proceeded to attack the woman in the middle of the street.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court: “As the argument escalated, the accused pushed the complainer to her chest with both hands. She slipped on the kerb and fell to the ground.

“Before she got to her feet they were still arguing. He was sitting astride her and preventing her from getting up.”

The 37-year-old let the woman up before continuing to argue.

Laidlaw then punched her repeatedly and caused her to suffer soreness to her shoulder.

The Provost Road man pleaded guilty to attacking the woman on July 11 as well as being found with 0.5g of crack cocaine.

Defence solicitor Anne Duffy produced a letter to Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown from the victim, intimating her intention to continue a relationship with Laidlaw.

She said: “They have been together for 20 years and there has been absolutely nothing of this sort until the incident in July.

“She appears to have accused him, wrongly, of having another relationship.

“There also appears to be a drink problem.”

Sheriff Martin-Brown interjected, saying: “There also might be something to do with the crack cocaine.”

Sentence was deferred on Laidlaw until October 24 for social work reports to be carried out.

He was bailed on standard conditions.