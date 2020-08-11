Thug jailed after ‘disgraceful’ racist slurs against Dundee takeaway staff

A thug who racially abused Dundee takeaway staff and tried to attack them after they refused to make him a pizza has been locked up.

Steven Hodge unleashed a flurry of offensive slurs towards four employees before trying to attack two at Momo’s Pizzeria, in Balmoral Terrace in Douglas on July 10.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Hodge’s “disgraceful” behaviour was slated by Sheriff Tom Hughes who imposed a six-month jail term.

A visibly sozzled Hodge entered the shop just before 11pm on the night in question where he began to lean on the glass counter.

Staff repeatedly asked him to stop but the 28-year-old continually refused. According to prosecutor Gavin Burton, Hodge saw red after being told they would not make a pizza for him.

“The accused took umbrage to that and he began to utter remarks,” Mr Burton said.

“He asked if one of them could drive him to the Fintry area for a fee which they declined. He refused to leave and shouted ‘you’re all a bunch of black *******.’

“The accused then approached one of the witnesses, placed his hands on his shoulder and said ‘I wouldn’t touch you black ******.’”

Hodge was ushered into the street by staff but began to lash out while trying to punch two staff members.

Police arrived and arrested Hodge who was being restrained.

Hodge previously pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner towards Hamza Salimi, Lara Laayouni, Waris Quereshi and Mohammed Laayouni as well as acting aggressively, repeatedly shouting, swearing, making racial remarks and refusing to leave.

He also admitted assaulting Mr Salimi and Matthew Whyte by approaching Mr Salimi and trying to punch him and Mr Whyte on the head and body.

The Summerfield Avenue man returned to the dock from custody following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Ross Donnelly said dad-of-two Hodge had overindulged in drugs and alcohol in the months leading up to the offence in order to “numb” the pain from recent bereavements.

Mr Donnelly told the court: “He accepts the conduct is unacceptable and it’s not something that will be tolerated by the court. There seems to be a naivety here in dealing with grief.

“The period in custody has allowed him to reflect and realise that he needs professional assistance. He sees that he needs to sort his life out.”

Before jailing Hodge for six months, Sheriff Hughes said: “You have got a bad record of previous convictions and the court has bent over backwards to help you in the past.

“The events that I have heard are truly disgraceful. The only way I can deal with this matter is by way of a custodial sentence.”