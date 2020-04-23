Thug jailed for racially abusing Arbroath shopkeeper and threatening to stab police

A racist lout has been jailed after dishing out a torrent of abuse towards a shopkeeper during a Buckfast-fuelled rampage.

Craig Marshall also threatened to stab and slit the throats of police officers during the unsavoury incident at the Abbeygate Shopping Centre in Arbroath last December.

Marshall, 36, was jailed for almost two years after pleading guilty to abusing and attacking pop-up shop owner Anis Hamrani before turning his attention to police officers.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Mr Hamrani was outside having a cigarette on the afternoon in question before being approached by a sozzled Marshall, who asked where he was from.

When Mr Hamrani replied that he was from Arbroath, Marshall became agitated and used a racial slur before saying: “You’re not Scottish, you’re black. Go back to your own country.”

The Abbeygate Centre.Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said police were contacted but Marshall continued with his vile abuse towards Mr Hamrani before producing a bottle of Buckfast.

Mrs Gilmartin told the court: “The accused pulled a bottle of wine from his jacket pocket and held it towards the witness.

“He felt threatened by this and grabbed him by the jacket and pulled him to the ground.

“The witnessed restrained the accused on the ground and while on the ground, the accused was shouting ‘******’ and ‘black *******.'”

Marshall repeatedly kicked Mr Hamrani during the scuffle before police arrived and saw both men on the ground.

Officers cautioned Marshall but he continued with his diatribe, shouting: “Go back to your own country. I’ll burn you alive and slit your throat.”

He also called one officer “white trash” before repeatedly using a homophobic insult.

Marshall, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner on December 5 last year by repeatedly shouting, swearing and making offensive and racial remarks towards Mr Hamrani.

He also admitted struggling with him, repeatedly kicking him on the head and body while brandishing a glass bottle.

A third charge stated that between the Abbeygate centre and police headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee, Marshall shouted, swore, threatened officers with violence, made offensive and homophobic remarks and threatened Mr Hamrani with further violence.

Marshall, who shook his head as he left the dock, was jailed by Sheriff Alistair Carmichael for a total of 21 months backdated to December 6.