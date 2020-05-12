Thug jailed for biting Dundee police officer who was trying to help him

A sheriff jailed a valium-fuelled thug who bit a police officer who was trying to help him.

Charles Bertie was found lying unconscious on Rattray Street in the middle of the afternoon on May 8.

Bertie, a man with a lengthy record, was placed in the recovery position but turned violent after being roused.

The 37-year-old was locked up after admitting biting PC Steven Rae on Panmure Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police were approached by a member of the public who had called an ambulance after becoming concerned for Bertie’s welfare.

Fiscal depute Lisa Marshall said: “Police went to check the welfare of the accused who was unconscious but breathing.

“He was put into the recovery position and shortly after came round.

“He was quite animated, he insisted he was fine but was clearly under the influence. Due to the level of his intoxication, he was told he would be searched.

“A struggle ensued and he went to bite officer Rae’s index finger.”

Ms Marshall added that PC Rae suffered reddening but did not suffer any broken skin.

Bertie, no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the assault when he appeared from custody.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said a “so-called friend” had supplied Bertie with valium. He added that Bertie was a recovering drug addict who had only been out of prison for three months prior to the incident.

Mr Short added that PC Rae didn’t suffer any injury as a result of Bertie not having any front teeth.

© Supplied

He told Sheriff Gregor Murray: “There’s no injury because he lost his two top teeth. I do not know what brought it on, he can’t remember.

“The question is whether your lordship is going to impose a custodial sentence today or get an up-to-date report.

“He understands that a custodial sentence must be uppermost in your lordship’s mind.”

Jailing Bertie for four months, Sheriff Murray said: “Police assault is a dreadful crime at the best of times. It must be terrifying for police officers to be assaulted in this way by anyone.

“You have a dreadful record for violence generally.”