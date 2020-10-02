Thug jailed after throwing a brick through woman’s window

A thug was jailed after launching a brick through a woman’s window because she was a potential witness in a case against his friend.

Charles Bertie, 39, immediately handed himself into the police after lobbing the brick through her living room window on Charleston Drive.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how repeat offender Bertie called the woman a “grass” following the act in the early hours of the morning.

Bertie committed the offence while subject to an unexpired portion of a prison sentence.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty revealed how police received a phone call from her saying Bertie was responsible.

She said: “Police thereafter attended and observed there was a hole in the pane of the living room window.

“They also saw a brick that was handed to them by the complainer. She believed the incident was a repercussion as a result of providing a statement against her ex-partner.

“Fifteen minutes later, the accused presented himself to the police and said he was responsible.”

Bertie, no fixed abode, told the officers: “I threw a brown brick through the window. She’s a grass. She gave a statement against my mate.”

He appeared from custody to admit throwing a brick through the woman’s window on July 24, referring to her as a grass while knowing she was a potential witness in a criminal prosecution.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith told Sheriff Neil Bowie that the woman was not known to Bertie and committed the offence after speaking to his friend.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “Irrespective as to whether the allegation is true, he took the side of his friend. He waited till the police attended and surrendered himself to the police.

“He’s under no illusions standing his record and the circumstances.”

Sheriff Bowie ordered Bertie to serve six months in prison after completing 80 days of his unexpired portion.