Victim took drug overdose due to Arbroath thug’s violent two-month reign of terror

A violent abuser who repeatedly choked his partner before threatening that he would come after her once he got out of prison has been jailed.

Brian Smith’s victim believed she was going to die at his hands during a two-month reign of terror.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the woman took a drug overdose as a result of the abuse at Smith’s hands.

The brute has now been locked up for 15 months after previously pleading guilty to attacking the woman – a victim in 13 of Smith’s previous convictions – over a two-month period at an address in Arbroath.

The pair were said to have been in an on-off relationship around the time of the first attack on Valentine’s Day this year.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson said: “She described him as choking her with his left hand and was extremely afraid, shocked and believed he was going to kill her.

“He told the complainer he was going to smash her head in.”

The woman went to the bathroom, locking the door behind her, then took an overdose of tablets, said Ms Robertson.

He later made her way downstairs where she was again pounced on by Smith who pinned his knees on her chest and put his hands around her throat.

Ms Robertson said Smith squeezed very hard and left the woman struggling to breathe.

An ambulance was called and the woman spent a couple of days in Ninewells Hospital. She later said the domestic abuse was a “precursor” for the overdose.

The incident was only reported to police after the woman had spoken to family members after leaving hospital.

After being arrested on March 8, Smith told police: “She better move because as soon as I get out of here I am going to get her. I swear to God she’s getting it.”

Smith, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman by pinning her down with his knees on her chest, repeatedly seizing her by the throat, repeatedly restricting her breathing, and making threats of violence.

Also of acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly shouting on Glenmoy Terrace, Arbroath and at police headquarters on West Bell Street between February 15 and March 8.

Before passing sentence on the thug, Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “Thirteen previous convictions relate to the same complainer. That causes me a great amount of concern.

“I have no doubt that there is no alternative to custody.”

As well as being jailed for 15 months, Smith was made subject to a non-harassment order for the next 10 years.