Thug jailed after glassing man in ‘senseless assault’ at Arbroath nightclub

A thug who glassed a man in a nightclub has been jailed for 18 months.

Bradley Lowther, 25, pleaded guilty to striking the man on the head with a glass bottle at De Vito’s, Millgate, on November 3 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Lowther, of Dishlandtown Street, had become involved in an argument with his partner’s ex-boyfriend before the victim intervened and was attacked by Lowther.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “This was a senseless assault by you with a weapon on a member of the public in a nightclub.

“You have already had three community disposals and I take from that you have learned nothing from those.”