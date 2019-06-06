Thug jailed after breaking man’s jaw in Dundee’s Club Tropicana

A thug has been jailed after breaking a man’s jaw during an unprovoked attack at a city nightclub.

Alix Reilly, 26, repeatedly punched Przezyslaw Trebacz in the face while the pair were at the smoking area of Club Tropicana, South Ward Road, in May last year.

Mr Trebacz had his jaw broken in two places and had to have metal plates and screws fitted into his mouth as a result of Reilly’s attack.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard that Mr Trebacz entered the club with his brother and a friend at about midnight on the night in question.

​Reilly entered five minutes later along with two other men.

At around 2.20am, Reilly got chatting to his soon-to-be victim in the smoking area.

The men were not known to each other and had not spoken before.

A short time later and without provocation, Reilly punched Mr Trebacz on the jaw.

The victim’s brother jumped in between the two men and Reilly walked off.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV and Reilly was later arrested.

Reilly, of Graham Court, previously pleaded guilty on indictment to repeatedly punching Mr Trebacz and causing him severe injury on May 12 2018. As part of his bail conditions, Reilly was subject to a curfew keeping him indoors for 12 hours per day.

Solicitor John Boyle told Sheriff Alastair Brown that Reilly’s family depend on him for income and as a result, sending him to prison would have a major impact on them.

He said: “His personal circumstances over the last year have given him cause to consider offending such as this and the effect it has not only on him but his partner and children.”

Sentencing Reilly to 16 months in prison, Sheriff Brown said: “For no reason at all you assaulted a man in licensed premises and hit him so hard that you broke his jaw.”