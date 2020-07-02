Thug with more than 178 previous offences jailed after bottle attack bid on Dundee shop staff

A thug who tried to attack a Home Bargains employee with a bottle of wine after being accused of shoplifting has been locked up.

Repeat offender Ziggi Christie was jailed after the unsavoury incident at the supermarket in The Stack Leisure Park on Tuesday.

Christie pleaded guilty to trying to strike staff member Alistair Shand as well as threatening violence and brandishing a glass bottle.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Christie was spotted by a fellow shopper concealing a bottle of alcohol in his trousers.

Mr Shand approached the 40-year-old and saw he was hiding the booze. Christie then saw red after he was asked to return it.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said: “The accused removed the bottle of wine from his trousers and began to shout and swear and act aggressively.

“The accused was swinging the bottle at the witness’s head to strike him but the witness stepped back.

“Police were called and the accused became more aggressive. The accused walked to the till area and put the bottle on the ground while shouting and swearing.”

Officers later arrested Christie who replied “I don’t give a ****” when being cautioned and charged.

Christie, of Elders Court, pleaded guilty to trying to strike Mr Shand on the head with a glass bottle as well as acting aggressively towards employees, shouting, swearing, threatening violence and brandishing a glass bottle.

Sheriff Tom Hughes sentenced Christie to six months in prison.

In 2017, one sheriff noted Christie had close to 180 previous convictions on his record when jailing him for assault.