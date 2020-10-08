Homophobic thug who threatened to stab staff at Broughty Ferry pub spared jail sentence

A homophobic thug who threatened to stab the boss of a Broughty Ferry pub after a row over social distancing has avoided a jail term.

Brian Rooney, 27, had to be pinned to the ground during the chaotic scenes at The Fort where more than five police officers were needed to remove him.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Rooney saw red after manager John Black asked him to step outside the bar, in line with coronavirus guidelines.

The lout’s abusive conduct was slated by Sheriff Tom Hughes who told Rooney he was lucky to avoid a prison sentence.

“Your behaviour on the day in question was completely and totally unacceptable,” he said.

The court heard Mr Black became aware of Rooney in the bar area standing next to a group of associates at around 10.15pm.

However, Rooney repeatedly refused Mr Black’s request and angrily stated: “I’ll get my father and my family to come down and stab you.”

Prosecutor Christine Allan said: “The accused walked from the bar area to the beer garden area while still shouting.

“A witness grabbed the accused and restrained him on the ground while the accused continued to be verbally abusive.

“A second witness heard the accused threaten to stab the first witness. Police attended and observed the situation with the accused on the ground.”

She added: “He was immediately hostile towards the police. Handcuffs were applied and while he was in the police vehicle, the accused continually called the police officers ‘f******’.”

Rooney, of Lansdowne Court, previously pleaded guilty from custody to acting aggressively towards Mr Black, shouting, swearing, and making threats of violence on August 12.

He also admitted a second charge of adopting an aggressive attitude towards police officers, shouting, swearing and repeatedly making homophobic remarks.

Defence solicitor Larry Flynn said Rooney had drunk too much alcohol and taken drugs on the night in question.

Sheriff Hughes placed Rooney on supervision for one year and banned him from entering The Fort for the next two years.

He said: “I am sure you are listening to the news right now and how this virus is spreading and the problem the catering establishments are having just now.

“They are taking it extremely seriously and they want people to be socially distancing themselves in premises.

“I am telling you quite clearly that’s unacceptable and you are lucky I am not locking you up for all of this.”